Pork ribs in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pork ribs
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|BBQ Pork Ribs
|$29.00
Grilled Kale & Risotto Stuffed Baby Chicken
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
|$40.00
hickory smoked, house-made bbq sauce
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|Pork Ribs
|Pork Rib Family Feast Meal
|$62.00
1 1/2 Slabs of Pork Ribs, 2 Quart Sides
FRENCH FRIES
HENRYS SOUL CAFE
1704 U St NW, Washington DC
|Whole Slab Pork Ribs
|$29.00
|Half Slab Pork Ribs
|$17.50
|Bbq Pork Ribs
|$15.00
Succotash PRIME
915 F St NW, Washington
|Apple Cider BBQ Pork Ribs
|$31.00
Dirty Rice, Creamy Slaw
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Federalist Pig
1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington
|Pork Rib Tips
Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.
|Pork Spare Rib Bones
1 lb (approximately 4-6 bones) Smoked daily, served with Texas Toast and pickles.
Tiger Fork
922 N St (rear) NW, Washington
|Pork Ribs
|$22.00
soy, ginger, Happy Lady Spice
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Alero Pork Ribs
|$23.99
A half rack of pork ribs, Poblano-beer sauce, chiles spices, French fries, and coleslaw. Cilantro garnish.
PIZZA
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Pork Ribs
|$24.00
Charred pork ribs tossed with pickled fresno peppers, herbs, and sesame. Contains pork, sesame, honey, and fin fish.
Hanumanh
1604 7th St NW, Washington
|Gaeng Pork Rib
|$20.00
House red curry with braised pork ribs