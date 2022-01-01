Prosciutto in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about La Jambe Union Market
CHEESE
La Jambe Union Market
1309 5th St NE, Washington
|Rosette de Lyon
|$29.00
A country-style salami named for its rose-colored appearance. Made with select cuts of pork—coarsely chopped—then fresh garlic and white peppercorns are added, and slow-aged 25 days for a sweet, mellow flavor.
|Jamon Serrano 18 months
The finest white Duroc pork buried in sea salt, then dry-cured in mountain-air conditions. Result in a deep, nutty flavor. Serrano's are aged on average 6 to 18 months, 18 months being the most prestigious
|Baguette
|$4.90
Fresh baked daily. Limited availability
More about Tosca DC
Tosca DC
1112 F St. NW, Washington
|Prosciutto
|$19.00
Aged Parma Prosciutto, Preserved Kumquats, Warm Tigelle
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish