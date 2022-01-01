Pudding in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pudding
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$11.00
Vegetarian. With Cream & Caramel Sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Right Proper Brewing Company
624 T Street NW, Washington
|Beer Battered Cheese Curds
|$8.00
with spicy ranch
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)
|Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Chicken Adobo
|$18.00
braised chicken thighs in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & a side of jasmine rice
|Pancit Bihon
|$15.00
thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce
|Eggplant Adobo with Coconut Milk
|$16.00
fried eggplant in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice