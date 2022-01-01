Pumpkin pies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Dupont
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Pie
|$6.85
A traditional favorite of creamy pumpkin puree in a baked pie shell.
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$5.95
Pumpkin spiced whoopie pie filled with homemade marshmallow buttercream
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Slice Of Pumpkin Pie
|$4.49
More about Colada Shop - Wharf
SALADS
Colada Shop - Wharf
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Pie-nada
Pumpkin, evaporated milk
sugar, dulce de leche, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, star anise, clove, nutmeg, flour, soy (one per order)
More about Tatte Bakery - Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery - Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom
Tatte Bakery - Foggy Bottom
2129 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Tatte Bakery - West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$5.50
PUMPKIN season is back! 2 pumpkin pies with a vanilla buttercream filling from local bakery Lil Miss Whoopie.
More about Tatte Bakery - City Ridge
Tatte Bakery - City Ridge
13 Ridge Square NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about A Baked Joint
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$5.95
Pumpkin spiced whoopie pie filled with homemade marshmallow buttercream
|Pumpkin Pie
|$6.85
A traditional favorite of creamy pumpkin puree in a baked pie shell.
More about Tatte Bakery - City Center
Tatte Bakery - City Center
1090 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Colada Shop - 14th
Colada Shop - 14th
1405 T STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Pie-nada
Pumpkin, evaporated milk
sugar, dulce de leche, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, star anise, clove, nutmeg, flour, soy (one per order)