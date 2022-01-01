Rangoon in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve rangoon

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon (6)$7.50
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken$14.98
Vegetable Steamed Dumplings$7.98
Peking Duck Rolls$8.98
More about Mr.Chens
Crabmeat Rangoon (5 PCS) image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crabmeat Rangoon (5 PCS)$8.95
Fried wonton filled with crabmeat and cream cheese.
More about Banana Leaves
Haikan image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Haikan

805 V St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB RANGOONS$7.25
Fried creamy crab & cream cheese wontons with old bay and sweet jalapeno sauce (5 pcs).
SPICY SHOYU$16.75
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Rich spiciness balanced with quality of shoyu. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, sesame seeds, scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg is unavoidable with our noodles"
MISO$16.50
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Lighter, gentler miso with sesame seeds. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, and scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg in unavoidable with our noodles"
More about Haikan
Bar Chinois image

DIM SUM

Bar Chinois

455 Eye St, Washington

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Rangoon$10.00
fried crab & cheese wontons, homemade apricot duck sauce
More about Bar Chinois

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Garlic Naan

Pudding

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fish And Chips

Gyoza

Margherita Pizza

Stew

Miso Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston