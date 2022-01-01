Ravioli in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Reveler's Hour
PASTA • TAPAS
Reveler's Hour
1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington
|lamb ravioli
|$31.00
fava beans, peas, grilled carrots, pistachio and dill
More about Officina Cafe
Officina Cafe
1615 L Street NW, Washington
|Ravioli
|$24.00
Chapel Hill Braised Veal Ravioli. Rosemary. Hen of the Woods. Parmigiano.
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Kids Cheese Ravioli w/ Tomato Sauce
|$9.00
|Portobello Mushroom Ravioli D
|$22.00
|Cheese Ravioli D
|$20.00
More about Chef Geoff's
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$22.00
roasted garlic, arugula, tomato, truffle pecorino
More about Cafe Vino
Cafe Vino
4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington
|4 CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$18.00
RAVIOLI STUFFED WITH A BLEND OF RICOTTA, PARMESAN, ROMANO AND ASIAGO CHEESES IN AN ALFREDO SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH ROASTED TOMATOES AND A SPRINKLE OF GRATED PARMESAN
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
|$6.00
|Kid's Ravioli, Tomato Sauce, Meatball
|$7.00
More about Sfoglina
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Fabio's Ravioli San Leo
|$26.00
Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs
*Gluten free option not available
More about L'Ardente
L'Ardente
200 Massachusetts Ave., NW Suite 100, Washington
|Ravioli
|$22.00
goat cheese, ricotta, winter greens, lemon butter, fresh herbs (v)
More about Chef Geoff's
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Mushroom Ravioli
|$23.00
roasted garlic, arugula, tomato, truffle pecorino
More about Sfoglina
PASTA
Sfoglina
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington
|Fabio's Ravioli San Leo
|$26.00
Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Egg
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St NW, Washington
|Ravioli Alfredo
|$17.00
|Ravioli Cheese
|$16.00
More about Bistro Cacao
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Mushroom Ravioli Meal
Home Made Mushroom Ravioli Cooked w/ White Cream Sauce Onions and more Mushrooms
|Ravioli aux Champignon_Dinner
|$26.00
Mushroom Ravioli, Sauteed Forest Mushrooms, Parmesan Cream Sauce, Truffle Essence
More about Little Cocos
PIZZA • SALADS
Little Cocos
3907 14th St NW, Washington
|Goat Cheese Ravioli
|$20.00
sunchoke, shallot, mushroom, hazelnut, balsamic brown butter
More about Caruso's Grocery
Caruso's Grocery
914 14th ST SE, Washington
|RAVIOLI ALLA GENOVESSE
|$19.75
Homemade Ravioli filled with Ricotta and herbs, tossed with a pesto cream sauce and toasted pignolis