Ravioli in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve ravioli

Reveler's Hour image

PASTA • TAPAS

Reveler's Hour

1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

Avg 5 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
lamb ravioli$31.00
fava beans, peas, grilled carrots, pistachio and dill
More about Reveler's Hour
Officina Cafe image

 

Officina Cafe

1615 L Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ravioli$24.00
Chapel Hill Braised Veal Ravioli. Rosemary. Hen of the Woods. Parmigiano.
More about Officina Cafe
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Ravioli w/ Tomato Sauce$9.00
Portobello Mushroom Ravioli D$22.00
Cheese Ravioli D$20.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Ravioli$22.00
roasted garlic, arugula, tomato, truffle pecorino
More about Chef Geoff's
Banner pic

 

Cafe Vino

4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4 CHEESE RAVIOLI$18.00
RAVIOLI STUFFED WITH A BLEND OF RICOTTA, PARMESAN, ROMANO AND ASIAGO CHEESES IN AN ALFREDO SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH ROASTED TOMATOES AND A SPRINKLE OF GRATED PARMESAN
More about Cafe Vino
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Sauce$6.00
Kid's Ravioli, Tomato Sauce, Meatball$7.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fabio's Ravioli San Leo$26.00
Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs
*Gluten free option not available
More about Sfoglina
Item pic

 

L'Ardente

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ravioli$22.00
goat cheese, ricotta, winter greens, lemon butter, fresh herbs (v)
More about L'Ardente
Item pic

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Ravioli$23.00
roasted garlic, arugula, tomato, truffle pecorino
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fabio's Ravioli San Leo$26.00
Goat Cheese, Lemon Zest, Fresh Herbs
Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Egg
More about Sfoglina
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Ravioli Alfredo$17.00
Ravioli Cheese$16.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Ravioli Meal
Home Made Mushroom Ravioli Cooked w/ White Cream Sauce Onions and more Mushrooms
Ravioli aux Champignon_Dinner$26.00
Mushroom Ravioli, Sauteed Forest Mushrooms, Parmesan Cream Sauce, Truffle Essence
More about Bistro Cacao
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

Little Cocos

3907 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (2243 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese Ravioli$20.00
sunchoke, shallot, mushroom, hazelnut, balsamic brown butter
More about Little Cocos
Item pic

 

Caruso's Grocery

914 14th ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)
Takeout
RAVIOLI ALLA GENOVESSE$19.75
Homemade Ravioli filled with Ricotta and herbs, tossed with a pesto cream sauce and toasted pignolis
More about Caruso's Grocery

