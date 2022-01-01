Red velvet cake in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve red velvet cake
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Red Velvet Cake
|$3.49
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.95
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Red Velvet Cake Slice
|$5.25
A little chocolate, a little vanilla, and lots of deep red color, topped with a heap of cream cheese frosting.
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.95