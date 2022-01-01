Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red velvet cake in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve red velvet cake

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$3.49
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$6.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake Slice$5.25
A little chocolate, a little vanilla, and lots of deep red color, topped with a heap of cream cheese frosting.
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$6.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Red Velvet Cake Slice to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Red Velvet Cake Slice to go$7.25
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
More about Magnolia Bakery

