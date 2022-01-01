Reuben in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve reuben
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Croque Reuben
|$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Reuben
|$16.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
CR NoMa
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
9 day house cured pastrami, homemade kraut, swiss, homemade russian on griddled marble rye
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Croque Reuben
|$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's on P
1433 P St NW, Washington
|REUBEN
|$13.00
Ellē
3221 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Pastrami Reuben
|$16.00
On sourdough, with pastrami, swiss, house-made sauerkraut, fermented mustard, & thousand island
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Reuben
|$10.00
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Grilled On Rye Bread
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Reuben
|$14.95
NY style lean corned beef and sauerkraut served open faced on rye and covered with melted provolone with french fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Reuben
|$9.95
Top round pastrami, imported Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted rye bread
Dawson's Market Dupont
2001 S St NW, Washington
|Dawson's Classic Reuben
|$13.99
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on toasted rye. *WE HAVE CORNED BEEF IN STOCK!!!!!
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Croque Reuben
|$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|Reuben
|$9.75
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Pub & The People
1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington
|Reuben
|$15.00
Corned Beef, House Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Toasted Rye Bread
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Hot Reuben
|$16.00
house made pastrami, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, russian dressing, spicy mustard, marbled rye
Nut Free
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Croque Reuben
|$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
Buffalo & Bergen
1309 5th Street, Washington
|The Well-Dressed Reuben
house cured and smoked pastrami served hot w/ sauerkraut, Swiss cheese,
Russian dressing, a touch of "turnpike"
|Breakfast Reuben
|$12.75
pastrami, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing with a fried egg
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Reuben
|$9.75
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo & Bergen
240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|The Well-Dressed Reuben
house cured and smoked pastrami served hot w/ sauerkraut, Swiss cheese,
Russian dressing, a touch of "turnpike"
|The Well-Dressed Turkey Reuben
|$12.50
|Breakfast Reuben
|$12.75
pastrami, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing with a fried egg
GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar
1730 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Singer's Reuben Special
|$16.00
Texas Toast Marble Rye, Swiss Cheese, Singer’s Sliced Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing. Served with a Half Pickle.
|Reuben
|$13.00
Marble Rye Bread, Swiss Cheese, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing