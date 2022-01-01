Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croque Reuben$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reuben$16.00
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000
island, rye
CR NoMa image

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
9 day house cured pastrami, homemade kraut, swiss, homemade russian on griddled marble rye
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croque Reuben$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
Stoney's on P image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's on P

1433 P St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
REUBEN$13.00
Ellē image

 

Ellē

3221 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (3111 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$16.00
On sourdough, with pastrami, swiss, house-made sauerkraut, fermented mustard, & thousand island
Item pic

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$10.00
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Grilled On Rye Bread
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$14.95
NY style lean corned beef and sauerkraut served open faced on rye and covered with melted provolone with french fries
e0c74b15-1f07-4387-9ab2-3dd805380597 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards

2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (694 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.95
Top round pastrami, imported Swiss, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on toasted rye bread
Dawson's Classic Reuben image

 

Dawson's Market Dupont

2001 S St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dawson's Classic Reuben$13.99
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on toasted rye. *WE HAVE CORNED BEEF IN STOCK!!!!!
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croque Reuben$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.75
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Pub & The People

1648 North Capitol St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$15.00
Corned Beef, House Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Toasted Rye Bread
96e66487-094a-4fae-b704-b3577325411f image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Reuben$16.00
house made pastrami, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, russian dressing, spicy mustard, marbled rye
Nut Free
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croque Reuben$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
Item pic

 

Buffalo & Bergen

1309 5th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Well-Dressed Reuben
house cured and smoked pastrami served hot w/ sauerkraut, Swiss cheese,
Russian dressing, a touch of "turnpike"
Breakfast Reuben$12.75
pastrami, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing with a fried egg
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.75
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo & Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
The Well-Dressed Reuben
house cured and smoked pastrami served hot w/ sauerkraut, Swiss cheese,
Russian dressing, a touch of "turnpike"
The Well-Dressed Turkey Reuben$12.50
Breakfast Reuben$12.75
pastrami, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing with a fried egg
Item pic

 

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

1730 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Singer's Reuben Special$16.00
Texas Toast Marble Rye, Swiss Cheese, Singer’s Sliced Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing. Served with a Half Pickle.
Reuben$13.00
Marble Rye Bread, Swiss Cheese, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing
