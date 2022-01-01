Rice bowls in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

JACO Juice and Taco image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

JACO Juice and Taco

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN RICE BOWL$10.95
Rice, vegan chorizo, bean, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, roasted red pepper, pico and topped with cilantro
More about JACO Juice and Taco
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Chicken and Wild Rice$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$10.99
A hearty bowl of rice topped with your favorite chili (con carne or veggie), tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Chicken and Wild Rice$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl of Chicken and Wild Rice$8.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Colada Shop image

SALADS

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St SW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid's Rice Bowl$7.95
rice, choice of protein, beans, plantain chips, side for brownie bites
More about Colada Shop
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl$12.50
Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with a poached egg.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl$10.99
A hearty bowl of rice topped with your favorite chili (con carne or veggie), and topped with tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl$12.50
Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with a poached egg.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Chinese Fried Rice Chicken Bowl$10.95
Stir-fry jasmine rice with egg, carrot, pea, onion and chicken.
More about Banana Leaves
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Sprig and Sprout

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (8736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veg*n Rice Bowl$12.25
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers.
Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl$12.25
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers.
Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl$12.25
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers.
Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
More about Sprig and Sprout
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Rice Bowl$15.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Furikake Butter, Roasted Garlic Ssamjang.
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl$12.50
Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with a poached egg.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Rice Bowl$15.00
Wok-fired vegetables, furikake butter, roasted garlic ssamjang.
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Curry Chicken, Macaroni & Cheese, & Rice (Comes in Bowl)$13.50
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

