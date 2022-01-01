Rice bowls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve rice bowls
JACO Juice and Taco
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|VEGAN RICE BOWL
|$10.95
Rice, vegan chorizo, bean, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, roasted red pepper, pico and topped with cilantro
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Bowl of Chicken and Wild Rice
|$8.00
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Rice Bowl
|$10.99
A hearty bowl of rice topped with your favorite chili (con carne or veggie), tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese
Colada Shop
10 Pearl St SW, Washington
|Kid's Rice Bowl
|$7.95
rice, choice of protein, beans, plantain chips, side for brownie bites
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with a poached egg.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|L Chinese Fried Rice Chicken Bowl
|$10.95
Stir-fry jasmine rice with egg, carrot, pea, onion and chicken.
Sprig and Sprout
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Veg*n Rice Bowl
|$12.25
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers.
Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
|Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl
|$12.25
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers.
Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
|Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl
|$12.25
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers.
Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Vegetable Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Wok-fired vegetables, furikake butter, roasted garlic ssamjang.