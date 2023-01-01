Rice noodles in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve rice noodles
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Singapore Rice Noodle
|$14.95
Mr. Chens - DC
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Combination Rice Noodles
|$17.88
|LSp Vegetables Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
|$11.98
|LSp Combo Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
|$12.98
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Char Kuey Teow (Stir Fried Rice Noodle)
|$22.00
Fresh local rice noodles, egg, sausage, shrimp, bean sprouts, onion, black garlic sauce
PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
The Roost- - Shelter
1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Black Bean and Coconut Rice Noodles
|$12.00
Coconut, Lime, Black Bean, Cucumber, Pickled Shallots, (Cannot Be Prepared to Accommodate Allergies to Allium, Legumes, Gluten)
|Peanut and Citrus Chili Oil Rice Noodles
|$12.00
Crushed Peanuts, Thai basil, Cilantro, Scallion, Crispy Garlic, Pickled chilies, Cucumber (Cannot Be Prepared to Accommodate Allergies to Gluten, Soy, Allium, Peanuts)
BKK Thai Cookshop
1700 New Jersey Ave, NW, Washington
|Side - Rice Noodle
|$3.30