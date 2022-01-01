Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve rice pudding

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
London Curry House

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kheer (Rice Pudding)$7.00
More about London Curry House
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls

415 7th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.00
More about Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Gravitas

1401 Okie Street, NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Rice Pudding (serves 1)$10.00
Pear Pineapple Jam, Poached Pear, Candied Pistachios
**Gluten and Dairy Free
More about Gravitas
Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center

