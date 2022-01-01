Rice pudding in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve rice pudding
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
London Curry House
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Kheer (Rice Pudding)
|$7.00
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
415 7th Street Northwest, Washington
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Gravitas
1401 Okie Street, NE, Washington
|Coconut Rice Pudding (serves 1)
|$10.00
Pear Pineapple Jam, Poached Pear, Candied Pistachios
**Gluten and Dairy Free