Roti in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve roti
More about Makan
Makan
3400 11th St NW, Washington
|Plain Roti
|$3.00
|Roti Kaya
|$8.00
Flaky toasted flatbread and coconut-pandan custard
More about Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
415 7th Street Northwest, Washington
|Roti
|$2.00
More about Bangkok Joe's
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Extra Roti $3
|$3.00
|Beef Roti
|$12.00
Beef brisket, green curry, Thai basil served with Roti dough
|Fried Roti Dough
|$8.00
Stuffed with taro root paste, taro root ice cream. **an all time staff favorite**
More about La Piquette
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Canard Rotie
|$38.00
Roasted Duck Breast, Sautèed Kale, Shallots, Pomme Purée
More about Chez Billy Sud
Chez Billy Sud
1039 31st St NW, Washington
|Poulet Roti
|$27.00
herb roasted amish chicken, gratin dauphinois, swiss chard, rosemary jus
More about Naanwise Indian Cuisine
Naanwise Indian Cuisine
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Roti
|$4.00
[Vegan]Unleavened whole wheat bread.
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
1915, Washington
|Roti
|$5.00