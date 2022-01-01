Salad bowl in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Bowl$15.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded romaine, black beans, rice, mixed cheddar, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & chopped chicken
More about Madhatter
Item pic

 

CR NoMa

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherd's Salad Bowl$8.00
cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, pomegranate vinaigrette
More about CR NoMa
eae4a514-263e-4642-a4fe-e343e28dca7f image

SALADS

RASA

485 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own salad bowl.
More about RASA
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Salad Bowl$10.99
Fresh salad greens topped with your favorite chili (con carne or vegan veggie), tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
e72477b0-4a2c-4fd2-9c6d-674546e80626 image

CURRY

RASA

1247 First St SE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Bowl$10.75
DIY - Build your own salad bowl.
More about RASA
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad & Grain Bowl
More about W&C Dining
Los Compañeros image

 

Los Compañeros

1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad bowl with avocado dressing.$9.00
Mixed greens with carrots, radishes, red onions and tomatoes served with creamy garlic avocado dressing.
Salad bowl with balsamic vinaigrette.$8.00
Mixed greens with carrots, radishes, red onions and tomatoes. Served with balsamic red wine vinaigrette.
More about Los Compañeros
Chopsmith image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Salad / Bowl$10.00
More about Chopsmith
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Salad Bowl$6.50
With carrot, radish, red onion, and tomatoes and your choice of creamy garlic avocado dressing or balsamic and red wine vinaigrette.
Salad Bowl with Meat$9.75
With carrot, radish, red onion, and tomatoes and your choice of creamy garlic avocado dressing or balsamic and red wine vinaigrette. Plus choice of meat.
More about Taqueria Nacional
Item pic

 

Halal Wrist

3019 Georgia Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl$9.99
More about Halal Wrist

