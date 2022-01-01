Salad bowl in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve salad bowl
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Taco Salad Bowl
|$15.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded romaine, black beans, rice, mixed cheddar, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & chopped chicken
CR NoMa
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Shepherd's Salad Bowl
|$8.00
cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, pomegranate vinaigrette
SALADS
RASA
485 K Street NW, Washington
|Salad Bowl
|$10.75
DIY - Build your own salad bowl.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Salad Bowl
|$10.99
Fresh salad greens topped with your favorite chili (con carne or vegan veggie), tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.
CURRY
RASA
1247 First St SE, Washington
|Salad Bowl
|$10.75
DIY - Build your own salad bowl.
Los Compañeros
1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington
|Salad bowl with avocado dressing.
|$9.00
Mixed greens with carrots, radishes, red onions and tomatoes served with creamy garlic avocado dressing.
|Salad bowl with balsamic vinaigrette.
|$8.00
Mixed greens with carrots, radishes, red onions and tomatoes. Served with balsamic red wine vinaigrette.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Build Your Own Salad / Bowl
|$10.00
TACOS
Taqueria Nacional
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington
|Salad Bowl
|$6.50
With carrot, radish, red onion, and tomatoes and your choice of creamy garlic avocado dressing or balsamic and red wine vinaigrette.
|Salad Bowl with Meat
|$9.75
With carrot, radish, red onion, and tomatoes and your choice of creamy garlic avocado dressing or balsamic and red wine vinaigrette. Plus choice of meat.