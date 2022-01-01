Salmon in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon & Egg Croissant image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon & Egg Croissant$9.99
Smoked salmon, lemon spread, lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg on a croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
The Grill image

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
King Salmon$28.00
farm raised / ora / NZ
More about The Grill
Blackened Salmon image

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Central Michel Richard image

 

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
R.W Atlantis Salmon
French fries, peppercorn sauce
More about Central Michel Richard
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

934 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (4609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Atlantic Salmon$32.00
Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Blackened Salmon image

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Salmon$26.00
spinach, herbed pee wee potatoes, lemon buerre blanc
More about Chef Geoff's
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Salmon$22.99
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
More about Ben's Next Door
Blackened Salmon image

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
More about Busboys and Poets
KitchenCray - DC image

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon$27.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
Mumbo Deviled Eggs$6.00
Deviled eggs topped with fried chicken tossed in Mumbo sauce
Catfish & Grits$35.00
Deep fried catfish with cajun crawfish topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
More about KitchenCray - DC
La Piquette image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Piquette

3714 Macomb St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)
Takeout
Canard Rotie$34.00
Roasted Duck Breast, Sautèed Kale, Shallots, Pomme Purée
Duck Confit$34.00
Duck Leg, "DuPuy Lentils"
Steak + Frites$30.00
Steak + Frites, Pan Seared Beef Sirloin, Red Wine - Shallot Reduction
More about La Piquette
SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Taro

1503 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL$9.00
sake maki
SALMON$8.00
sake
KING SALMON$12.00
king of sake
More about Sushi Taro
Chez Billy Sud image

 

Chez Billy Sud

1039 31st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scottish Salmon$34.00
potato crusted salmon. confit turnips, chanterelles, parsnip puree, beurre rouge
More about Chez Billy Sud
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern image

 

RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
22oz. Ribeye$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
Lobster Bisque$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
More about RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
Salmon & Avocado image

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon & Avocado$12.00
Spicy Salmon$12.00
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$3.95
Salmon & Avocado Roll$7.95
More about Banana Leaves
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Meal Deal$54.95
Your Choice of 4 Entrees & 3 Large Sides
Signature Mac & Cheese - Large$6.45
Chicken Wings (10pc)$19.45
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wings Inferno$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
More about Busboys and Poets
Khin Sushi image

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian Roll$10.99
Crab, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Garlic Sauce, Siracha, Crispy Crunchies
Red Snapper$1.90
2 pieces minimum
Salmon$1.90
2 pieces minimum
More about Khin Sushi
Smoked Salmon image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon$12.50
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, fried capers on an open-faced baguette.
More about A Baked Joint
Teriyaki Salmon image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon$18.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Smashed Salmon image

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smashed Salmon$18.00
Black Bean Butter, Wild Mushrooms, House Ponzu, Steamed Rice.
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Salmon & Grilled Avocado image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon & Grilled Avocado$16.00
roasted salmon, grilled avocado, seasoned quinoa, spinach, sweet potato, broccoli, roasted mushrooms & onion, pickled carrots, sunflower seeds, lemon & white balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb dressing
More about Chopsmith
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Asian Salmon & Napa image

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Asian Salmon & Napa$16.00
Inspired by immigrants across the Asian continent, this is a delicious, vegetable-forward salad. Miso blueberry oven-glazed salmon, roasted Napa cabbage topped with crunchy almonds, served with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes and blueberries with a lemon vinaigrette.
More about Immigrant Food
Ama Ami image

 

Ama Ami

703 Edgewood St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TOKUJO$40.00
Premium "Chef's Choice" of Seasonal and Imported ingredients from Japan over sushi rice. Because it is based off of availability and freshness, it will look different each time you order!
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi.
*May contain soy sauce braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
SALMON$27.00
6 generous slices of New Zealand King Salmon (Konbujime Kelp cured), House Marinated Shoyu Ikura, and Lomi Tomato (Hawai'i side dish: tomato sweet onion relish) over sushi rice.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*IKURA/SALMON ROE IS NOT GLUTEN FREE*
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
BARA$30.00
Fresh and Light. Seasonal seafood scattered beautifully over sushi rice. Great for beginners with a medium-small appetite who enjoy the classics but want to be pleasantly surprised with a few adventurous flavors.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
More about Ama Ami
D Light Cafe image

 

D Light Cafe

2475 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gravlax Salmon Croissant$12.99
More about D Light Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Pudding

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Shrimp Rolls

Cheesesteak Subs

Brisket

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston