Salmon in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve salmon
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Salmon & Egg Croissant
|$9.99
Smoked salmon, lemon spread, lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg on a croissant.
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|King Salmon
|$28.00
farm raised / ora / NZ
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Blackened Salmon
|$24.00
8 ounce grilled salmon fillet cooked medium well, lemon butter sauce, wild rice, asparagus, corn salsa, cajun seasoning (Gluten-Free Friendly).
Allergies: Dairy (butter sauce), Cooking Wine, Shallots, Garlic.
Our Atlantic salmon is farm-raised in Fairy Island Scotland. One of our most popular dishes. Can be made without the sauce to be dairy-free.
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, gorgonzola cheese, ranch dressing. (Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Central Michel Richard
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington
|R.W Atlantis Salmon
French fries, peppercorn sauce
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
934 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Atlantic Salmon
|$32.00
Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta.
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$26.00
spinach, herbed pee wee potatoes, lemon buerre blanc
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Stuffed Salmon
|$22.99
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Blackened Salmon Jerk Penne Pasta - Lunch
|$19.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
|Blackened Salmon Penne Pasta
|$22.95
Cream sauce, onions, peppers, garlic bread.
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Blackened Salmon
|$27.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
|Mumbo Deviled Eggs
|$6.00
Deviled eggs topped with fried chicken tossed in Mumbo sauce
|Catfish & Grits
|$35.00
Deep fried catfish with cajun crawfish topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Canard Rotie
|$34.00
Roasted Duck Breast, Sautèed Kale, Shallots, Pomme Purée
|Duck Confit
|$34.00
Duck Leg, "DuPuy Lentils"
|Steak + Frites
|$30.00
Steak + Frites, Pan Seared Beef Sirloin, Red Wine - Shallot Reduction
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Taro
1503 17th St NW, Washington
|SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL
|$9.00
sake maki
|SALMON
|$8.00
sake
|KING SALMON
|$12.00
king of sake
Chez Billy Sud
1039 31st St NW, Washington
|Scottish Salmon
|$34.00
potato crusted salmon. confit turnips, chanterelles, parsnip puree, beurre rouge
RARE Steakhouse & Tavern
1595 I St NW, Washington
|Grilled Salmon
|$42.00
Celery Root Puree, Kale, Bacon, Pear, Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette
|22oz. Ribeye
|$70.00
35-Day Dry-Aged
|Lobster Bisque
|$17.00
Cold Water Lobster, Crème Fraiche
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Salmon & Avocado
|$12.00
|Spicy Salmon
|$12.00
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Salmon
|$3.95
|Salmon & Avocado Roll
|$7.95
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Family Meal Deal
|$54.95
Your Choice of 4 Entrees & 3 Large Sides
|Signature Mac & Cheese - Large
|$6.45
|Chicken Wings (10pc)
|$19.45
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Wings Inferno
|$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
Khin Sushi
202 M St SE, Washington DC
|Hawaiian Roll
|$10.99
Crab, Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Garlic Sauce, Siracha, Crispy Crunchies
|Red Snapper
|$1.90
2 pieces minimum
|Salmon
|$1.90
2 pieces minimum
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Smoked Salmon
|$12.50
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, fried capers on an open-faced baguette.
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$18.95
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Smashed Salmon
|$18.00
Black Bean Butter, Wild Mushrooms, House Ponzu, Steamed Rice.
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Salmon & Grilled Avocado
|$16.00
roasted salmon, grilled avocado, seasoned quinoa, spinach, sweet potato, broccoli, roasted mushrooms & onion, pickled carrots, sunflower seeds, lemon & white balsamic vinaigrette, creamy herb dressing
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
FRENCH FRIES
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Asian Salmon & Napa
|$16.00
Inspired by immigrants across the Asian continent, this is a delicious, vegetable-forward salad. Miso blueberry oven-glazed salmon, roasted Napa cabbage topped with crunchy almonds, served with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes and blueberries with a lemon vinaigrette.
Ama Ami
703 Edgewood St. NE, Washington
|TOKUJO
|$40.00
Premium "Chef's Choice" of Seasonal and Imported ingredients from Japan over sushi rice. Because it is based off of availability and freshness, it will look different each time you order!
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi.
*May contain soy sauce braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
|SALMON
|$27.00
6 generous slices of New Zealand King Salmon (Konbujime Kelp cured), House Marinated Shoyu Ikura, and Lomi Tomato (Hawai'i side dish: tomato sweet onion relish) over sushi rice.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*IKURA/SALMON ROE IS NOT GLUTEN FREE*
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
|BARA
|$30.00
Fresh and Light. Seasonal seafood scattered beautifully over sushi rice. Great for beginners with a medium-small appetite who enjoy the classics but want to be pleasantly surprised with a few adventurous flavors.
Comes with Nori, Ginger, Wasabi
*May contain soy braised shiitake mushrooms and other fresh or pickled vegetables.
- 2