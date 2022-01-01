Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon burgers in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve salmon burgers

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$17.00
arugula, tomato, remoulade
More about Chef Geoff's
Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$13.00
Chopped Fresh Salmon, Minced Bell Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Siracha Mayo on Brioche Bun
More about Highlands 1,LLC
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON BURGER$16.00
Fennel slaw, chipotle lemon aioli
More about Stadium Sports
Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger Sandwich$9.99
5oz Fresh ground salmon served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
#5 - Salmon Burger Special$10.99
5oz Fresh ground salmon, topped with fixings of your choice, served with Crispy French fries
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$18.00
arugula, tomato, bacon, remoulade
More about Chef Geoff's

