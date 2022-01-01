Salmon burgers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve salmon burgers
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Salmon Burger
|$17.00
arugula, tomato, remoulade
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Salmon Burger
|$13.00
Chopped Fresh Salmon, Minced Bell Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Siracha Mayo on Brioche Bun
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|SALMON BURGER
|$16.00
Fennel slaw, chipotle lemon aioli
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Salmon Burger Sandwich
|$9.99
5oz Fresh ground salmon served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
|#5 - Salmon Burger Special
|$10.99
5oz Fresh ground salmon, topped with fixings of your choice, served with Crispy French fries