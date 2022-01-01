Salmon sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich
|$7.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Salmon BLT Sandwich
|$20.00
Grilled Salmon, Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Caper Aioli, Sourdough Bread
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$12.49
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Grilled Herb Salmon Sandwich
|$7.50
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, kaiser roll.
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Salmon Burger Sandwich
|$9.99
5oz Fresh ground salmon served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Salmon Sandwich
|$12.50
Slow cooked brisket with a horseradish coleslaw, mayo on a onion & poppy seed rye roll.
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich
|$7.99
Tatte Bakery | City Center
1090 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich
|$7.99
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN
Uptown Market Restaurant
4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington
|Cream Cheese & Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich
|$11.99
Cream cheese and smoked salmon on a bagel of your choice topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Salmon Sandwich
|$25.00
Creole Salmon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Creole Sauce
Emissary Kalorama
1726 20th St NW, Washington
|Smoked Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Tatte - DC Bakery
1200 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish