Salmon sandwiches in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich$7.99
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Salmon BLT Sandwich image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon BLT Sandwich$20.00
Grilled Salmon, Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Caper Aioli, Sourdough Bread
More about Station 4
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Smokin' Pig image

 

Smokin' Pig

1208 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Tennessee Salmon Sandwich$12.00
More about Smokin' Pig
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$14.00
More about Emissary
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$12.49
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Herb Salmon Sandwich$7.50
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, kaiser roll.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger Sandwich$9.99
5oz Fresh ground salmon served on a bun, topped with fixings of your choice
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Item pic

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$12.50
Slow cooked brisket with a horseradish coleslaw, mayo on a onion & poppy seed rye roll.
More about Bread Furst
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich$7.99
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich$7.99
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bagel Crm Chz & Lox image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN

Uptown Market Restaurant

4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cream Cheese & Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich$11.99
Cream cheese and smoked salmon on a bagel of your choice topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato.
More about Uptown Market Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Sandwich$25.00
Creole Salmon, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Creole Sauce
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH
Restaurant banner

 

Emissary Kalorama

1726 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Sandwich$14.00
More about Emissary Kalorama
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte - DC Bakery

1200 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte - DC Bakery

