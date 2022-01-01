Samosa in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve samosa

Letena Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Letena Ethiopian Restaurant

3100 14TH ST NW, STE# 121,, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegi Sampler 2$25.50
choice of 5 vegi stews and 2 side salads
Vegi Sampler 1$17.50
choice of 3 from vegi stews and side salad
Letena Signature Salad$8.50
steamed broccoli, yellow onions & avocado with our house dressing
More about Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
Mini Samosas image

SALADS

RASA

485 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Samosas$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
More about RASA
United Kitchens Group image

 

United Kitchens Group

406 1st street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa$3.89
More about United Kitchens Group
Mini Samosas image

CURRY

RASA

1247 First St SE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Samosas$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
More about RASA
Swahili Village - DC image

 

Swahili Village - DC

1990 M St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosas$9.00
More about Swahili Village - DC
Immigrant Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1309 5th St. NE Space 430, Washington

Avg 3.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Indian Samosas$11.00
Three of South Asia's fried favorites
More about Immigrant Food
Bombay Street Food image

 

Bombay Street Food

524 8th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panir Tikka Masala$15.00
Samosa$5.00
Saagpanir$15.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Bombay Street Food image

CURRY

Bombay Street Food

1413 Park Road, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa$5.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan

1915 18th street NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Samosa$5.00
Samosa Chaat$7.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
Restaurant banner

 

London Curry House

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa$5.00
More about London Curry House

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Rolls

Po Boy

Cheese Pizza

Lobsters

Stew

Tacos

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston