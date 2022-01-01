Samosa in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve samosa
Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
3100 14TH ST NW, STE# 121,, Washington
|Vegi Sampler 2
|$25.50
choice of 5 vegi stews and 2 side salads
|Vegi Sampler 1
|$17.50
choice of 3 from vegi stews and side salad
|Letena Signature Salad
|$8.50
steamed broccoli, yellow onions & avocado with our house dressing
SALADS
RASA
485 K Street NW, Washington
|Mini Samosas
|$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
CURRY
RASA
1247 First St SE, Washington
|Mini Samosas
|$2.50
two savory puffed pastries stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas. served with tamarind + mint cilantro chutney.
[contains gluten] [vegan upon request]
FRENCH FRIES
Immigrant Food
1309 5th St. NE Space 430, Washington
|Indian Samosas
|$11.00
Three of South Asia's fried favorites
Bombay Street Food
524 8th St. SE, Washington
|Panir Tikka Masala
|$15.00
|Samosa
|$5.00
|Saagpanir
|$15.00
Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
1915 18th street NW, washington
|Samosa
|$5.00
|Samosa Chaat
|$7.00
London Curry House
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Samosa
|$5.00