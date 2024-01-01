Samosa chaat in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve samosa chaat
Pappe
1317 14th St NW, Washington
|Samosa Chaat
|$0.00
Triangular shaped savory pastry filled with potatoes, peas and cumin.
Vegetarian. Contains gluten & dairy.
SALADS
RASA
485 K Street NW, Washington
|Samosa Chaat
|$5.50
two mini samosas on top of a bed of chickpeas with kachumber salad, fresh cilantro, chickpea noodles, toasted cumin yogurt, tamarind and mint cilantro chutneys
[contains gluten]
CURRY
RASA
1247 First St SE, Washington
|Samosa Chaat
|$5.50
two mini samosas on top of a bed of chickpeas with kachumber salad, fresh cilantro, chickpea noodles, toasted cumin yogurt, tamarind and mint cilantro chutneys
[contains gluten]
Himalayan Doko
1108 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Samosa Chaat
|$10.00
Chickpeas, mint, tamarind, yoghurt