Samosa chaat in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve samosa chaat

Pappe image

 

Pappe

1317 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3479 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$0.00
Triangular shaped savory pastry filled with potatoes, peas and cumin.
Vegetarian. Contains gluten & dairy.
More about Pappe
Item pic

SALADS

RASA

485 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$5.50
two mini samosas on top of a bed of chickpeas with kachumber salad, fresh cilantro, chickpea noodles, toasted cumin yogurt, tamarind and mint cilantro chutneys
[contains gluten]
More about RASA
Item pic

CURRY

RASA

1247 First St SE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$5.50
two mini samosas on top of a bed of chickpeas with kachumber salad, fresh cilantro, chickpea noodles, toasted cumin yogurt, tamarind and mint cilantro chutneys
[contains gluten]
More about RASA
Consumer pic

 

Himalayan Doko

1108 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa Chaat$10.00
Chickpeas, mint, tamarind, yoghurt
More about Himalayan Doko
Restaurant banner

 

Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan - 1915 18th street NW

1915, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Chaat$8.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan - 1915 18th street NW

