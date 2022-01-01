Sauteed spinach in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve sauteed spinach
More about Po Boy Jim
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Sauteed Spinach
|$4.00
Seasoned satuéed spinach with tomatoes & onions.
More about La Piquette
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Side Sauteed Spinach
|$12.00
with olive oil & garlic
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|14” Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes
|$21.00
|10” The Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes
|$10.00
|18” Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes
|$27.50
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH
|$5.00
More about The Coupe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Sauteed Spinach
|$5.00
(V, GF)