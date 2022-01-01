Sauteed spinach in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sauteed Spinach$4.00
Seasoned satuéed spinach with tomatoes & onions.
More about Po Boy Jim
La Piquette image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Piquette

3714 Macomb St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sauteed Spinach$12.00
with olive oil & garlic
More about La Piquette
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
14” Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes$21.00
10” The Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes$10.00
18” Green: artichoke hearts, sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, slow roasted tomatoes$27.50
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sauteed Spinach$4.00
Salt, Pepper
More about Sfoglina
Item pic

CURRY

RASA

1247 First St SE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sauteed Spinach$4.00
More about RASA
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE SAUTEED SPINACH$5.00
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sauteed Spinach$4.00
More about Sfoglina
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sauteed Spinach$5.00
(V, GF)
More about The Coupe
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sauteed Spinach$9.00
Sauteed Spinach$6.00
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH

