Shawarma in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve shawarma

Lamb Shawarma Wrap image

 

CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shawarma Wrap$18.00
grilled shawarma spiced leg of lamb, lettuce, heirloom tomato, persian cucumber, cumin garlic fries, honey sumac yogurt, tahini drizzle, green zhoug (*spicy), house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy olive oil
More about CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

YELLOW - Georgetown

1524 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA$17.00
- amba spice + fried batata + green tatbili labne -
More about YELLOW - Georgetown
Chicken Shawarma Hot Pita image

 

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

1828 L St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Hot Pita$13.20
Caramelized Onion, Pickled Chili, Chickpea “Mayo” & Melted Gouda
Chicken Shawarma Pita$13.20
Roasted Peppers, Green Tahini & Herbs
More Shawarma$0.00
Pints
More about Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Muncheez - Georgetown

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma..$10.50
Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini
Shawarma Platter Chicken$14.95
Mix shawarma$11.95
More about Muncheez - Georgetown
Chicken Shawarma Bowl image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili Mediterranean

701 Second Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Garlic Yogurt
Lamb Shawarma Bowl$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Tahini Sauce
Chicken Shawarma Roll Up$13.00
Lettuce and Tomato, Pickled Turnip, Garlic Yogurt on Soft Pita
More about Cafe Fili Mediterranean
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES

muncheez - Dupont Circle

1317 Connecticut ave, Washington

Avg 4.5 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef shawarma 1 lb$30.00
Beef Platter$15.95
Beef Shawarma..$10.50
Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini
More about muncheez - Dupont Circle
Chicken Shawarma image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Georges King of falafel and cheese steak

1205 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma$9.95
Marinated chicken, french fries (inside) and garlic whip
Chicken Shawarma Plate$14.95
Chicken shawarma, grilled vegetables, basmati rice, garlic whip, kabis and pita bread
Beef Shawarma$9.95
Marinated beef, onions, pickles, parsley, sumac and tahini sauce
More about Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
D Light Cafe image

 

D Light Cafe - 2475 18th St. NW

2475 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$14.99
More about D Light Cafe - 2475 18th St. NW

