Shawarma in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shawarma
CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Lamb Shawarma Wrap
|$18.00
grilled shawarma spiced leg of lamb, lettuce, heirloom tomato, persian cucumber, cumin garlic fries, honey sumac yogurt, tahini drizzle, green zhoug (*spicy), house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy olive oil
YELLOW - Georgetown
1524 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA
|$17.00
- amba spice + fried batata + green tatbili labne -
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
1828 L St NW, Washington
|Chicken Shawarma Hot Pita
|$13.20
Caramelized Onion, Pickled Chili, Chickpea “Mayo” & Melted Gouda
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$13.20
Roasted Peppers, Green Tahini & Herbs
|More Shawarma
|$0.00
Pints
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Muncheez - Georgetown
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Beef Shawarma..
|$10.50
Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini
|Shawarma Platter Chicken
|$14.95
|Mix shawarma
|$11.95
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili Mediterranean
701 Second Street NE, Washington
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Garlic Yogurt
|Lamb Shawarma Bowl
|$15.00
Freekeh Grain, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Turnip, Chopped Salad, Classic Hummus, Tahini Sauce
|Chicken Shawarma Roll Up
|$13.00
Lettuce and Tomato, Pickled Turnip, Garlic Yogurt on Soft Pita
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES
muncheez - Dupont Circle
1317 Connecticut ave, Washington
|Beef shawarma 1 lb
|$30.00
|Beef Platter
|$15.95
|Beef Shawarma..
|$10.50
Tomatoes, Sumac Onions, Mint, Pickles & Tahini
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
1205 28th St NW, Washington
|Chicken Shawarma
|$9.95
Marinated chicken, french fries (inside) and garlic whip
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$14.95
Chicken shawarma, grilled vegetables, basmati rice, garlic whip, kabis and pita bread
|Beef Shawarma
|$9.95
Marinated beef, onions, pickles, parsley, sumac and tahini sauce