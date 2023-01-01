Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma wraps in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve shawarma wraps

Lamb Shawarma Wrap image

 

CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shawarma Wrap$18.00
grilled shawarma spiced leg of lamb, lettuce, heirloom tomato, persian cucumber, cumin garlic fries, honey sumac yogurt, tahini drizzle, green zhoug (*spicy), house brick oven pita topped with garlic anchovy olive oil
More about CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen
D Light Cafe image

 

D Light Cafe - 2475 18th St. NW

2475 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.99
More about D Light Cafe - 2475 18th St. NW
Consumer pic

 

Sham Shawarma

1620 7th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Wrap$9.99
More about Sham Shawarma

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Steak Burritos

Eggplant Parm

Bisque

Steak Frites

Belgian Waffles

Chipotle Chicken

Egg Sandwiches

Tom Yum Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston