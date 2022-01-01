Short ribs in Washington

dLeña image

 

dLeña

476 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
TACOS DE ATUN$17.00
smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)
WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA$53.00
fajita pepper mix / molcajeteada sauce / salsa verde / corn tortilla (gluten free)
Reveler's Hour image

PASTA • TAPAS

Reveler's Hour

1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

Avg 5 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
eggplant parmesan arancini$14.00
eggplant parmesan arancini with smoked mozzarella
blue hubbard squash anolini$26.00
brown butter, toasted hazelnuts and crispy sage
short rib peposo ravioli$27.00
red wine, braised celery and black pepper breadcrumbs
Shilling Canning Company image

 

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib En Croute$65.00
72 hour short rib, brioche, creamed spinach, forest mushrooms, and madeira jus
La Piquette image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Piquette

3714 Macomb St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)
Takeout
Canard Rotie$34.00
Roasted Duck Breast, Sautèed Kale, Shallots, Pomme Purée
Duck Confit$34.00
Duck Leg, "DuPuy Lentils"
Steak + Frites$30.00
Steak + Frites, Pan Seared Beef Sirloin, Red Wine - Shallot Reduction
Gravitas image

 

Gravitas

1401 Okie Street, NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Beef Short Rib (serves 1)$36.00
Wilted Greens, Mushroom Parmesan Cream, Glazed Salsify, Natural Jus.
Estadio image

TAPAS

Estadio

1520 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib$19.00
Served w/ parsnip potato puree, sautéed baby spinach, & horseradish root on top
Beef Short Ribs image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Short Ribs$19.95
Gogi Yogi image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Yogi

1921 8th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1891 reviews)
Takeout
Galbi 갈비 Marinated Short Rib$27.75
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Sourdough, Red Onion Marmalade, White Cheddar & Mozzarella.
Moreland's Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moreland's Tavern

5501 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion,
buttermilk ranch, brioche
Rainbow Beet Salad$13.00
fennel, carrots, arugula, goat cheese, herb vinaigrette
Wings$13.00
buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
