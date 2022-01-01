Short ribs in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve short ribs
More about dLeña
dLeña
476 K Street, NW, Washington
|MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO
|$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
|TACOS DE ATUN
|$17.00
smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)
|WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA
|$53.00
fajita pepper mix / molcajeteada sauce / salsa verde / corn tortilla (gluten free)
More about Reveler's Hour
PASTA • TAPAS
Reveler's Hour
1775 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington
|eggplant parmesan arancini
|$14.00
eggplant parmesan arancini with smoked mozzarella
|blue hubbard squash anolini
|$26.00
brown butter, toasted hazelnuts and crispy sage
|short rib peposo ravioli
|$27.00
red wine, braised celery and black pepper breadcrumbs
More about Shilling Canning Company
Shilling Canning Company
360 Water Street SE, Washington
|Short Rib En Croute
|$65.00
72 hour short rib, brioche, creamed spinach, forest mushrooms, and madeira jus
More about La Piquette
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Canard Rotie
|$34.00
Roasted Duck Breast, Sautèed Kale, Shallots, Pomme Purée
|Duck Confit
|$34.00
Duck Leg, "DuPuy Lentils"
|Steak + Frites
|$30.00
Steak + Frites, Pan Seared Beef Sirloin, Red Wine - Shallot Reduction
More about Gravitas
Gravitas
1401 Okie Street, NE, Washington
|Braised Beef Short Rib (serves 1)
|$36.00
Wilted Greens, Mushroom Parmesan Cream, Glazed Salsify, Natural Jus.
More about Estadio
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
|Braised Short Rib
|$19.00
Served w/ parsnip potato puree, sautéed baby spinach, & horseradish root on top
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Beef Short Ribs
|$19.95
More about Gogi Yogi
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Yogi
1921 8th Street NW, Washington
|Galbi 갈비 Marinated Short Rib
|$27.75
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Sourdough, Red Onion Marmalade, White Cheddar & Mozzarella.
More about Moreland's Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moreland's Tavern
5501 14th St NW, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion,
buttermilk ranch, brioche
|Rainbow Beet Salad
|$13.00
fennel, carrots, arugula, goat cheese, herb vinaigrette
|Wings
|$13.00
buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish