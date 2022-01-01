Shrimp basket in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Kid's Shrimp Basket
|$8.00
Hand-battered shrimp served with hand-cut fries & honey mustard
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Shrimp Basket
|$13.00
Fried Shrimps and French Fries
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|#10 - Bang Bang Basket Shrimp Special
|$10.99
Basket shrimp tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce served with Crispy French fries
|#9 - Shrimp Basket Special
|$10.99
Basket shrimp served with Crispy French fries