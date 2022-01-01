Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Po Boy Jim image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Shrimp Basket$8.00
Hand-battered shrimp served with hand-cut fries & honey mustard
More about Po Boy Jim
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$13.00
Fried Shrimps and French Fries
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#10 - Bang Bang Basket Shrimp Special$10.99
Basket shrimp tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce served with Crispy French fries
#9 - Shrimp Basket Special$10.99
Basket shrimp served with Crispy French fries
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Shrimp Basket$9.00
5 cornmeal breaded shrimp served with a side of fries.
More about Honeymoon Chicken

