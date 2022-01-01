Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$16.95
Curry Chow Mei Fun (shrimp, chicken or beef)$13.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Consumer pic

 

London Curry House

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy shrimp curry$19.00
More about London Curry House
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$18.00
Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collard Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$22.49
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)$15.88
LSp Shrimp Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)$11.98
More about Mr.Chens
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Stir-Fried with Curry Powder$19.00
Shrimp, onion, green and red
peppers, scallions, egg,
shrimp chili paste,
curry powder, served with rice. (Medium spicy) (also available with tofu)
More about Baan Siam
Bammy's image

 

Bammy's

301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Curry$18.00
coconut, okra
More about Bammy's

