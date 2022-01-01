Shrimp curry in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Curry Shrimp
|$16.95
|Curry Chow Mei Fun (shrimp, chicken or beef)
|$13.95
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Curry Shrimp
|$18.00
Served with Red Beans and Jasmine Rice, Collard Greens and Garnished with Fried Sweet Plantains
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Curry Shrimp
|$22.49
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Shrimp Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
|$15.88
|LSp Shrimp Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)
|$11.98
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Shrimp Stir-Fried with Curry Powder
|$19.00
Shrimp, onion, green and red
peppers, scallions, egg,
shrimp chili paste,
curry powder, served with rice. (Medium spicy) (also available with tofu)