Shrimp enchiladas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas
More about El Tamarindo
El Tamarindo
1785 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$20.99
Two shrimp enchiladas in a creamy ranchera sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice & black beans. guacamole & sour cream.
More about Tequila & Mezcal
TACOS
Tequila & Mezcal
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Veggie & Shrimp Enchiladas
|$18.00
corn tortilla rolls filled with garlic grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, corn, salsa verde