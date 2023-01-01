Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp enchiladas in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve shrimp enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

El Tamarindo

1785 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Enchiladas$20.99
Two shrimp enchiladas in a creamy ranchera sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice & black beans. guacamole & sour cream.
More about El Tamarindo
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie & Shrimp Enchiladas$18.00
corn tortilla rolls filled with garlic grilled shrimp, poblano peppers, corn, salsa verde
More about Tequila & Mezcal
Consumer pic

 

Maria's Kitchen

327 S Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Enchiladas$16.17
2 red enchiladas stuffed with shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, & queso fresco, served with Mexican rice and beans.
More about Maria's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Chicken Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Sopapilla

Beef Noodles

Shrimp Scampi

Volcano Rolls

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (450 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (152 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (599 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1586 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (660 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston