Shrimp rolls in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Pho Deli image

 

Pho Deli

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
N10. Veggie Pho$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
N7. Chicken Pho$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
More about Pho Deli
Sprig and Sprout image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Sprig and Sprout

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (8736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banh Mi$10.50
The OG Banh Mi. Authentic 10-12" Viet baguette baked daily, traditional toppings and house made Viet bo (garlic aioli).
Served with a side of Seafood Air Chips.
Vermicelli Noodle Salad$12.25
Chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham). Pro tip: order it w/eggrolls and pork belly to eat it the Viet way.
Tofu Fries$5.50
Crinkle cut and seasoned fried tofu. Served with Sriracha Aioli.
More about Sprig and Sprout
Shrimp Roll image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Roll$12.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar image

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm$25.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
Spaghetti "AOP"$18.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
Garlic Bread$8.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Bar Harbor$24.00
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
CT Roll$19.00
Served warm with butter
Shrimp Roll$13.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
A1. Summer Rolls w/ Shrimps (2 rolls) image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
A1. Summer Rolls w/ Shrimps (2 rolls)$6.00
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
More about Pho Viet USA
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
A3. Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
N10. Veggie Pho$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$12.00
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

