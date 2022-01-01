Shrimp rolls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Pho Deli
Pho Deli
2628 11th St NW, Washington
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
|N7. Chicken Pho
|$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
More about Sprig and Sprout
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Sprig and Sprout
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Banh Mi
|$10.50
The OG Banh Mi. Authentic 10-12" Viet baguette baked daily, traditional toppings and house made Viet bo (garlic aioli).
Served with a side of Seafood Air Chips.
|Vermicelli Noodle Salad
|$12.25
Chilled rice noodles, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrot and daikon, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peanuts and Sprig and Sprout sauce (traditional nuoc cham). Pro tip: order it w/eggrolls and pork belly to eat it the Viet way.
|Tofu Fries
|$5.50
Crinkle cut and seasoned fried tofu. Served with Sriracha Aioli.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Shrimp Roll
|$12.00
Jumbo shrimp tossed in mayo, celery & lemon.
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
465 K Street NW, Washington DC
|Chicken Parm
|$25.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
|Spaghetti "AOP"
|$18.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington
|The Bar Harbor
|$24.00
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
|CT Roll
|$19.00
Served warm with butter
|Shrimp Roll
|$13.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
More about Pho Viet USA
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA
333 H Street NE, Washington
|A1. Summer Rolls w/ Shrimps (2 rolls)
|$6.00
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave
3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington
|A3. Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$12.00
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)