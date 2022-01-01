Shrimp salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about KitchenCray - DC
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$23.00
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$9.99
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1303 19th Street NW, Washington
|Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Old Bay Shrimp Salad (gf)
|$9.35
Corn, tomatoes, celery, cucumber, organic
mesclun greens, carrots, caper vinaigrette.
More about Baan Siam
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Crispy Lotus Root & Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$13.00
Deep-fried lotus root, grilled
shrimp, peanuts, scallions,
onion, cilantro, roasted
coconut flakes, chili paste. Medium spicy. (GF)
More about Doi Moi
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Shrimp & Pickled Vegetable Salad
|$14.50
5 marinated and chilled tail on shrimp, melody of pickled & spiced vegetables, watermelon radish, fresh herbs, Thai basil yogurt, finished with toasted peanuts
More about Fat Fish
Fat Fish
1 Market Sq SW, Washington
|Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber Salad
|$7.00
cooked shrimp, cucumbers, lettuce, tossed in spicy sauce with crunchy jalapeños, scallions & drizzled with sweet soy
|Garlic Ginger Shrimp Salad
|$7.00
cooked shrimp, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, scallions, mixed greens, garlic ginger dressing