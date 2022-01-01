Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve shrimp salad

KitchenCray - DC image

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad$23.00
More about KitchenCray - DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$9.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1303 19th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (947 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$14.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Old Bay Shrimp Salad (gf)$9.35
Corn, tomatoes, celery, cucumber, organic
mesclun greens, carrots, caper vinaigrette.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Lotus Root & Grilled Shrimp Salad$13.00
Deep-fried lotus root, grilled
shrimp, peanuts, scallions,
onion, cilantro, roasted
coconut flakes, chili paste. Medium spicy. (GF)
More about Baan Siam
Doi Moi image

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Pickled Vegetable Salad$14.50
5 marinated and chilled tail on shrimp, melody of pickled & spiced vegetables, watermelon radish, fresh herbs, Thai basil yogurt, finished with toasted peanuts
More about Doi Moi
Item pic

 

Fat Fish

1 Market Sq SW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber Salad$7.00
cooked shrimp, cucumbers, lettuce, tossed in spicy sauce with crunchy jalapeños, scallions & drizzled with sweet soy
Garlic Ginger Shrimp Salad$7.00
cooked shrimp, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, scallions, mixed greens, garlic ginger dressing
More about Fat Fish
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$13.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

