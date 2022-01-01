Shrimp scampi in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Shrimp Scampi
|$23.00
spaghetti, garlic, white wine, chili flakes, parmesan
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Shrimp Scampi
|$8.95
White wine tarragon pasta, butternut squash, caesar salad.
Sfoglina
1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.00
Wild Gulf Shrimp, Lemon Butter, Grilled Toast
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Shrimp Scampi
|$25.00
spaghetti, white wine, chili flakes, parmesan
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
465 K Street NW, Washington DC
|Shrimp Scampi
|$15.00
Garlic, White Wine, Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Grilled Bread
Sfoglina
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.00
Wild Gulf Shrimp, Lemon Butter, Grilled Toast
Caruso's Grocery
914 14th ST SE, Washington
|SHRIMP SCAMPI
|$23.50
Homemade Tagliatelle, Roasted Peppers, Garlic, Chilies and a Splash of House Limoncello