Shrimp scampi in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$23.00
spaghetti, garlic, white wine, chili flakes, parmesan
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$8.95
White wine tarragon pasta, butternut squash, caesar salad.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

Sfoglina

1099 NEW YORK AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$18.00
Wild Gulf Shrimp, Lemon Butter, Grilled Toast
More about Sfoglina
Item pic

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$25.00
spaghetti, white wine, chili flakes, parmesan
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$15.00
Garlic, White Wine, Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Grilled Bread
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Item pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$18.00
Wild Gulf Shrimp, Lemon Butter, Grilled Toast
More about Sfoglina
Item pic

 

Caruso's Grocery

914 14th ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP SCAMPI$23.50
Homemade Tagliatelle, Roasted Peppers, Garlic, Chilies and a Splash of House Limoncello
More about Caruso's Grocery

