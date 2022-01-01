Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp spring rolls in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls

A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps image

 

Pho Deli

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
More about Pho Deli
556fa68c-d27d-4da7-b048-91c871757912 image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Banana Blossom Bistro

1309 5th Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Spring Rolls$11.00
Fresh | shrimp, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, mint & basil hand-rolled in fresh rice paper, served with a side of our signature house-made peanut sauce.
Allergens: spring roll: shellfish / peanut sauce: peanuts, wheat
More about Banana Blossom Bistro
A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps image

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

