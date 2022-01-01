Shrimp spring rolls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp spring rolls
Pho Deli
2628 11th St NW, Washington
|A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Banana Blossom Bistro
1309 5th Street NE, Washington
|Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Fresh | shrimp, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, mint & basil hand-rolled in fresh rice paper, served with a side of our signature house-made peanut sauce.
Allergens: spring roll: shellfish / peanut sauce: peanuts, wheat