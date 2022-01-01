Shrimp tacos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Shrimp taco
|$14.00
More about Social Beast
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN
Social Beast
2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Panko fried shrimp, Calabrian chile aioli, spicy slaw, housemade flour tortilla
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Mango Shrimp Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
sofrito, aji verde, cilantro
|Mango Shrimp Taco Taco Platter (2 tacos,rice & beans)
|$11.00
sofrito, aji verde, cilantro
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Uno Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Flour tortilla with citrus slaw.
More about Roy Boys
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Roy Boys
2108 8th St NW, Washington
|SHRIMP TACO
|$5.00
Grill Shrimp, special Slaw top wiht our Drip Drip Sauce