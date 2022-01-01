Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Crispy Shrimp Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
Crispy Shrimp Taco image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar image

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp taco$14.00
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Shrimp Taco image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN

Social Beast

2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Panko fried shrimp, Calabrian chile aioli, spicy slaw, housemade flour tortilla
More about Social Beast
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Shrimp Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
sofrito, aji verde, cilantro
Mango Shrimp Taco Taco Platter (2 tacos,rice & beans)$11.00
sofrito, aji verde, cilantro
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Khin Sushi image

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco shrimp tempura$3.33
More about Khin Sushi
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Uno Shrimp Taco$4.50
Flour tortilla with citrus slaw.
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Roy Boys image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TACO$5.00
Grill Shrimp, special Slaw top wiht our Drip Drip Sauce
More about Roy Boys
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Shrimp Tacos$11.50
Comes with 3
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

