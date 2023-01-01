Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Singapore noodles in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve singapore noodles

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Singapore Rice Noodle$14.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr. Chens - DC

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
LSp Combo Singapore Angle Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)$12.98
Vegetables Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)$16.88
Shrimp Singapore Angel Hair Rice Noodles (Curry Style)$16.88
More about Mr. Chens - DC
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Singapore Noodle$15.95
Stir-fried rice vermicelli in curry flavored with shrimp, chicken, scallion, green chili and bean sprout.
More about Banana Leaves
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen - West End

1200 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SINGAPORE NOODLES$19.75
curry, kale, peppers, cilantro, crispy shallots, thai basil, lime (contains gluten)
More about PLANTA Queen - West End

