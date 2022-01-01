Skirt steaks in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve skirt steaks
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Skirt Steak Quesadilla
|$10.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers.
Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Skirt Steak Burrito
|$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.25
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
|Skirt Steak Burrito
|$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.