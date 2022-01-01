Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers.
Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Skirt Steak Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Skirt Steak Burrito$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
The Grill image

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Skirt Steak$39.00
12 oz
More about The Grill
Skirt Steak Taco image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Skirt Steak Burrito$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Skirt Steak Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Bandit Taco
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos$8.95
salsa roja, salsa verde, rice & beans, lime
More about W&C Dining

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Snapper

Chicken Satay

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Soup

Risotto

Vietnamese Coffee

Steamed Dumplings

Fried Chicken Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston