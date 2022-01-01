Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve sliders

Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders$9.00
3 sliders; Choice of All Beef, All Buffalo Chicken, All Pulled Pork
More about Madhatter
Item pic

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish Sliders$18.00
king’s hawaiian / tempura’d white fish / tartar / pickled onions/ cabbage / aioli / herbed fries
More about The Grill
Lou's City Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's City Bar

1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Three Sliders$16.50
Choice of one protein, slider buns
More about Lou's City Bar
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Meatball Sliders w/ Fries$9.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Sliders$14.00
Trio Of Mini-Beef Burgers With American Cheese & Remoulade On A Challah Bun
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders$9.00
More about Chef Geoff's
Ben's Next Door image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chefe's Fried Chicken Slider (1) HH$4.95
More about Ben's Next Door
Tap 99 image

 

Tap 99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Beef Sliders$13.00
Grilled brioche buns with triple crème brie cheese, truffle aioli and caramelized onions.
More about Tap 99
Rocklands BBQ DC image

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bag of Splits (12 Slider Rolls)$5.00
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Banner pic

 

Cafe Vino

4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRIO OF SLIDERS$15.00
three black angus beef sliders on mini brioche buns topped with cheddar, a pickle and served with vino sauce
KIDS - MINI SLIDERS$7.00
Mini Cheeseburgers or Hamburgers, 2 in order
More about Cafe Vino
Consumer pic

 

The Runaway

3523 12th St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sliders$16.00
Three sliders served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese.
Kids Sliders (2)$10.00
More about The Runaway
SLIDERS image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SLIDERS$14.00
Choice of one protein: BBQ Beef, BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, Grilled Vegetables
More about Stadium Sports
Consumer pic

 

Slash Run

201 Upshur St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slash Sliders$14.00
4 sliders, plain with american cheese
More about Slash Run
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sliders: garlic focaccia, house-made meatballs, pesto, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesan$9.00
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Immigrant Food+

925 13th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taj Mahal Chicken Sliders$11.00
Slider trio of Adobo-rubbed chicken, Asian slaw, and a chili mayonnaise that’s our ode to Agra’s cuisine.
More about Immigrant Food+
Stoney's on P image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's on P

1433 P St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders - 6$19.00
More about Stoney's on P
Prost image

SANDWICHES

Prost

919 5th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Leberkase Sliders$12.00
More about Prost
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Purple Patch Shiitake Mushroom Sliders$10.00
Shiitake mushroom sliders topped with banana ketchup and atchara on pan de sal buns
Kid's Sliders$6.00
Purple Patch Beef Sliders$10.00
grilled 1.5oz beef patties on pan de sal buns (3) topped with banana ketchup & atchara papaya salad
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sliders$13.00
3 Sliders with fresh basil, fried mozzarella, and a meatball with marinara sauce all on toasted potato buns.
More about Boundary Stone
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

701 Second Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (410 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lamb Sliders$18.00
Garlic sumac aioli, hand cut fries
More about Cafe Fili
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders$9.00
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus and Veggie Challah Slider$5.00
Hummus, arugula and cucumber on our mini challah roll.
Old Bay Chicken Salad Challah Slider$5.00
Homemade Old Bay chicken salad and iceberg lettuce on our mini challah roll.
Turkey Cheddar Challah Slider$5.00
Sliced turkey with cheddar cheese, arugula, and garlic mayo on our mini challah roll.
More about Prescription Chicken
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders$7.50
two of our honey butter rolls turned into sliders - served with a side of fries.
More about Honeymoon Chicken
Item pic

 

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
Three or Six cola braised pork sliders, with tangy apple slaw, and marinated onions. Served with blistered shishito peppers, garnish to top.
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Taj Mahal Chicken Sliders image

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taj Mahal Chicken Sliders$11.00
Slider trio of Adobo-rubbed chicken, Asian slaw, and a chili mayonnaise that’s our ode to Agra’s cuisine.
More about Immigrant Food
Roy Boys image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH Chicken Sliders$8.00
Mini Chicken Sliders$12.00
Fried Chicken, Slaw, B&B Pickles, Red hot Heat
More about Roy Boys
#Kids Sliders image

 

BGR

655 Michigan Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
#Kids Sliders$5.99
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
More about BGR

Map

Map

