Sliders in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve sliders
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Sliders
|$9.00
3 sliders; Choice of All Beef, All Buffalo Chicken, All Pulled Pork
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|Crispy Fish Sliders
|$18.00
king’s hawaiian / tempura’d white fish / tartar / pickled onions/ cabbage / aioli / herbed fries
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's City Bar
1400 Irving Street Northwest, Washington
|Three Sliders
|$16.50
Choice of one protein, slider buns
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Kids Meatball Sliders w/ Fries
|$9.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Beef Sliders
|$14.00
Trio Of Mini-Beef Burgers With American Cheese & Remoulade On A Challah Bun
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders
|$9.00
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Chefe's Fried Chicken Slider (1) HH
|$4.95
Tap 99
1250 Half Street SE, Washington
|French Beef Sliders
|$13.00
Grilled brioche buns with triple crème brie cheese, truffle aioli and caramelized onions.
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Bag of Splits (12 Slider Rolls)
|$5.00
Cafe Vino
4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington
|TRIO OF SLIDERS
|$15.00
three black angus beef sliders on mini brioche buns topped with cheddar, a pickle and served with vino sauce
|KIDS - MINI SLIDERS
|$7.00
Mini Cheeseburgers or Hamburgers, 2 in order
The Runaway
3523 12th St NE, Washington
|Sliders
|$16.00
Three sliders served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese.
|Kids Sliders (2)
|$10.00
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|SLIDERS
|$14.00
Choice of one protein: BBQ Beef, BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, Grilled Vegetables
Slash Run
201 Upshur St. NW, Washington
|Slash Sliders
|$14.00
4 sliders, plain with american cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Meatball Sliders: garlic focaccia, house-made meatballs, pesto, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
|$9.00
Immigrant Food+
925 13th St. NW, Washington
|Taj Mahal Chicken Sliders
|$11.00
Slider trio of Adobo-rubbed chicken, Asian slaw, and a chili mayonnaise that’s our ode to Agra’s cuisine.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's on P
1433 P St NW, Washington
|Sliders - 6
|$19.00
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Purple Patch Shiitake Mushroom Sliders
|$10.00
Shiitake mushroom sliders topped with banana ketchup and atchara on pan de sal buns
|Kid's Sliders
|$6.00
|Purple Patch Beef Sliders
|$10.00
grilled 1.5oz beef patties on pan de sal buns (3) topped with banana ketchup & atchara papaya salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Meatball Sliders
|$13.00
3 Sliders with fresh basil, fried mozzarella, and a meatball with marinara sauce all on toasted potato buns.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
701 Second Street NE, Washington
|Lamb Sliders
|$18.00
Garlic sumac aioli, hand cut fries
Prescription Chicken
1819 7th Street NW, Washington
|Hummus and Veggie Challah Slider
|$5.00
Hummus, arugula and cucumber on our mini challah roll.
|Old Bay Chicken Salad Challah Slider
|$5.00
Homemade Old Bay chicken salad and iceberg lettuce on our mini challah roll.
|Turkey Cheddar Challah Slider
|$5.00
Sliced turkey with cheddar cheese, arugula, and garlic mayo on our mini challah roll.
Honeymoon Chicken
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders
|$7.50
two of our honey butter rolls turned into sliders - served with a side of fries.
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$12.00
Three or Six cola braised pork sliders, with tangy apple slaw, and marinated onions. Served with blistered shishito peppers, garnish to top.
FRENCH FRIES
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Taj Mahal Chicken Sliders
|$11.00
Slider trio of Adobo-rubbed chicken, Asian slaw, and a chili mayonnaise that’s our ode to Agra’s cuisine.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Roy Boys
2108 8th St NW, Washington
|HH Chicken Sliders
|$8.00
|Mini Chicken Sliders
|$12.00
Fried Chicken, Slaw, B&B Pickles, Red hot Heat