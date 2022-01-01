Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve snapper

Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Snapper$28.50
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WHOLE FRIED SNAPPER$34.00
With your choice of chimichurri, tropical fruit salsa, lemon caper butter or curry sauce with seasonal
vegetable & coconut basmati rice
Grilled or Seared
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Taro

1503 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)
Takeout
WILD SNAPPER sushi$14.50
wild snapper from Japan
More about Sushi Taro
Item pic

 

Qui Qui DC

1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Red Snapper$38.00
Whole Fried Lion Fish, served with pepper and onion escabeche and tostones.
More about Qui Qui DC
Gravitas image

 

Gravitas

1401 Okie Street, NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Whole Snapper (serves 2)$46.00
Creamy Grits, Southern Braised Kale, Chow Chow.
More about Gravitas
Banana Leaves image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Snapper$3.50
More about Banana Leaves
Item pic

TAPAS

ala

1320 19th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3542 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red snapper$15.90
Fried red snapper fillet, hummus sauce, pickle, crushed coriander seeds, sumac gf
More about ala
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Snapper Relleno$30.00
broiled red snapper filet with panko, topped with lump crab, tomatoes, onions, scallions & beurre blanc sauce, served with jasmine rice & house salad
Fried Red Snapper (Escabeche)$29.00
whole fried 1lb red snapper with sweet red & green pepper in ginger-tamari sauce & jasmine rice, served with a side of Filipino tomato salad
More about Purple Patch
Khin Sushi image

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Snapper$2.25
2 pieces minimum
More about Khin Sushi
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar image

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Madai (Red Snapper)$20.00
Asparagus, Tobiko
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Sushi Hachi image

SUSHI

Sushi Hachi

735 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2530 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sushi Platter--EDAMAME, today's miso soup, snapper miso ceviche, 3 piece nigiri (tuna, kanpachi, salmon), 4 piece yellowtail cilantro roll$28.00
More about Sushi Hachi
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creole Snapper$50.00
Creole Seasoned Golden Fried Whole Snapper Topped with House-made Sauce and Choice of Two Sides
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH

