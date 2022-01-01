Snapper in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve snapper
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Snapper
|$28.50
More about Ophelia's Fish House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|WHOLE FRIED SNAPPER
|$34.00
With your choice of chimichurri, tropical fruit salsa, lemon caper butter or curry sauce with seasonal
vegetable & coconut basmati rice
Grilled or Seared
More about Sushi Taro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Taro
1503 17th St NW, Washington
|WILD SNAPPER sushi
|$14.50
wild snapper from Japan
More about Qui Qui DC
Qui Qui DC
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor, Washinngton
|Fried Red Snapper
|$38.00
Whole Fried Lion Fish, served with pepper and onion escabeche and tostones.
More about Gravitas
Gravitas
1401 Okie Street, NE, Washington
|Fried Whole Snapper (serves 2)
|$46.00
Creamy Grits, Southern Braised Kale, Chow Chow.
More about Banana Leaves
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Red Snapper
|$3.50
More about ala
TAPAS
ala
1320 19th St NW, Washington
|Red snapper
|$15.90
Fried red snapper fillet, hummus sauce, pickle, crushed coriander seeds, sumac gf
More about Purple Patch
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Red Snapper Relleno
|$30.00
broiled red snapper filet with panko, topped with lump crab, tomatoes, onions, scallions & beurre blanc sauce, served with jasmine rice & house salad
|Fried Red Snapper (Escabeche)
|$29.00
whole fried 1lb red snapper with sweet red & green pepper in ginger-tamari sauce & jasmine rice, served with a side of Filipino tomato salad
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
465 K Street NW, Washington DC
|Madai (Red Snapper)
|$20.00
Asparagus, Tobiko
More about Sushi Hachi
SUSHI
Sushi Hachi
735 8th St SE, Washington
|Sushi Platter--EDAMAME, today's miso soup, snapper miso ceviche, 3 piece nigiri (tuna, kanpachi, salmon), 4 piece yellowtail cilantro roll
|$28.00