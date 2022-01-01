Sopapilla in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve sopapilla

Item pic

 

Republic Cantina

43 N Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sopapillas$8.00
tossed in mesquite flour, sugar & cinnamon, served w/ chamomile honey
More about Republic Cantina
BG pic

 

Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown

4515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$8.95
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown

