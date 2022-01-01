Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Washington
/
Washington
/
Sopapilla
Washington restaurants that serve sopapilla
Republic Cantina
43 N Street NW, Washington
No reviews yet
Sopapillas
$8.00
tossed in mesquite flour, sugar & cinnamon, served w/ chamomile honey
More about Republic Cantina
Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown
4515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
No reviews yet
Sopapillas
$8.95
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown
