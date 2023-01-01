Souffle in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve souffle
Char Bar
2142 L St NW, Washington
|Roasted Vegetable Souffle
|$16.00
Select this item ONLY for Passover catering.
Brightwood Pizza by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
|Primitive Ales - Souffle Of Clouds • 750ml
|$30.99
Blend of 3-, 2-, and 1-Year matured Méthode Traditionnelle Primitive Beers rested on the noyaux (pits) of peaches, apricots, nectarines, and plums in fresh Chateau Montelena Chardonnay barrels. Bright acidity, lively carbonation, and refreshingly dry with a nose of freshly baked almond croissants, apricot jam, and river stone minerality. - 4.8%