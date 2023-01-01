Souffle in Washington

Blend of 3-, 2-, and 1-Year matured Méthode Traditionnelle Primitive Beers rested on the noyaux (pits) of peaches, apricots, nectarines, and plums in fresh Chateau Montelena Chardonnay barrels. Bright acidity, lively carbonation, and refreshingly dry with a nose of freshly baked almond croissants, apricot jam, and river stone minerality. - 4.8%

