Souvlaki in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve souvlaki

The Parthenon Restaurant Inc.

5510 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich$16.95
Open-faced sandwich over pita bread. Served with fries and salad. Dressing always on the side.
More about The Parthenon Restaurant Inc.
Meli Wine & Mezze

1630 Columbia Road NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki$12.00
Grilled chicken skewers with onion, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order.
Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin
All Three Souvlaki Platter$35.00
1 chicken, 1 Veggie, and 1 bifteki skewer, served with a scoop of tzatziki & harissa.
Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin
More about Meli Wine & Mezze
Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki$6.75
chicken souvlaki-lettuce, tomato, red onion, olives, yoghurt, feta, grilled pita.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin

