Souvlaki in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve souvlaki
The Parthenon Restaurant Inc.
5510 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington
|Lamb Souvlaki Sandwich
|$16.95
Open-faced sandwich over pita bread. Served with fries and salad. Dressing always on the side.
Meli Wine & Mezze
1630 Columbia Road NW, Washington
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.00
Grilled chicken skewers with onion, served with a scoop of tzatziki and harissa. 1 skewer per order.
Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin
|All Three Souvlaki Platter
|$35.00
1 chicken, 1 Veggie, and 1 bifteki skewer, served with a scoop of tzatziki & harissa.
Allergens: Dairy/Allium/Capsaicin