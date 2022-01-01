Spinach salad in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Feta Formagio Spinach Salad$13.00
Side Feta Formagio Spinach Salad$7.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$12.00
feta, candied almonds, strawberry vinaigrette
Spinach & Strawberry Salad$12.00
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SM. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing$6.00
LG. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing$11.50
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Spinach Salad (v)$7.50
Fresh mozzarella, croutons, local tomatoes, charred pearl onions, pesto vinaigrette.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Strawberry Salad$14.00
feta, candied almonds, strawberry vinaigrette
More about Chef Geoff's
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Citrus Spinach Salad$6.95
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, and lemon vinaigrette.
Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Chicken$13.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken
Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Salmon$14.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with Grilled Salmon
More about Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
Item pic

 

Buffalo & Bergen

1309 5th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Cobb Salad$12.00
fresh baby spinach & romaine w/ hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes & avocado, served with red wine vinaigrette
More about Buffalo & Bergen
Item pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado & Spinach Salad$17.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Spicy Chilies
Contains: Nightshade, Allium
More about Sfoglina
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo & Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Cobb Salad$12.00
fresh baby spinach & romaine w/ hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes & avocado, served with red wine vinaigrette
More about Buffalo & Bergen
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$13.00
Baby Spinach, Roquefort Cheese, Dried Blueberries, Roasted Pecans, Roasted Pear, Fig Cherry Vinaigrette
More about Bistro Cacao

