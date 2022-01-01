Spinach salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve spinach salad
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
Mamma Lucia
5504 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Feta Formagio Spinach Salad
|$13.00
|Side Feta Formagio Spinach Salad
|$7.00
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
feta, candied almonds, strawberry vinaigrette
|Spinach & Strawberry Salad
|$12.00
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|SM. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing
|$6.00
|LG. Spinach Olivada Salad: goat cheese, oven-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, house-made olivada dressing
|$11.50
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Caprese Spinach Salad (v)
|$7.50
Fresh mozzarella, croutons, local tomatoes, charred pearl onions, pesto vinaigrette.
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Spinach & Strawberry Salad
|$14.00
feta, candied almonds, strawberry vinaigrette
Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Citrus Spinach Salad
|$6.95
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, and lemon vinaigrette.
|Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Chicken
|$13.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken
|Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Salmon
|$14.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with Grilled Salmon
Buffalo & Bergen
1309 5th Street, Washington
|Spinach Cobb Salad
|$12.00
fresh baby spinach & romaine w/ hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes & avocado, served with red wine vinaigrette
Sfoglina
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington
|Avocado & Spinach Salad
|$17.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Spicy Chilies
Contains: Nightshade, Allium
Buffalo & Bergen
240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Spinach Cobb Salad
|$12.00
fresh baby spinach & romaine w/ hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes & avocado, served with red wine vinaigrette