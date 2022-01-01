Steak bowls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve steak bowls
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Skirt Steak Bowl
|$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown
Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown
3050 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Steak Bowl
|$16.95