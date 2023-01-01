Steak burritos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve steak burritos
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Skirt Steak Burrito
|$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
El Chucho - 3313 11th St NW
3313 11th St NW, Washington
|STEAK BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$16.50
Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown
3050 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Steak Burrito Grande
|$16.95
Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown
4515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Steak Burrito Grande
|$15.95