Steak fajitas in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$49.00
2 Pounds of Skirt Steak mix with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Friday Steak$12.00
More about Madhatter
Item pic

TACOS

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$48.00
2 Pounds of Skirt Steak mix with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
More about Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
Banner pic

 

Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown

3050 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajita$24.95
Steak & Chicken Fajita$23.95
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$29.00
More about Mi Casa
BG pic

 

Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown

4515 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita$23.95
Steak & Chicken Fajita$22.95
More about Guapo's Restaurant - Tenleytown

