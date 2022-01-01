Steak fajitas in Washington
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Steak Fajitas
|$49.00
2 Pounds of Skirt Steak mix with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Fajita Friday Steak
|$12.00
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Steak Fajitas
|$48.00
2 Pounds of Skirt Steak mix with onions, green and red peppers
1 large side of beans and 1 large side white Rice
6 Flour Tortillas (6 inch)
Guapo's Restaurant - Georgetown
3050 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Steak Fajita
|$24.95
|Steak & Chicken Fajita
|$23.95