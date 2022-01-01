Steak frites in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve steak frites

Shilling Canning Company image

 

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Roasted Steak Frites$37.00
bavette, thick cut fries, salad & garden chimichurri
More about Shilling Canning Company
Bistro Du Jour image

 

Bistro Du Jour

99 District Square SW, Wasington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger L’americaine$19.00
Double Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, French Fries
Americain$15.00
Eggs Any Style, Croissant, Bacon, Crispy Fingerlings
Gougeres$8.00
Warm Cheese Puffs, Gruyere
More about Bistro Du Jour
La Piquette image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Piquette

3714 Macomb St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)
Takeout
Canard Rotie$34.00
Roasted Duck Breast, Sautèed Kale, Shallots, Pomme Purée
Duck Confit$34.00
Duck Leg, "DuPuy Lentils"
Steak + Frites$30.00
Steak + Frites, Pan Seared Beef Sirloin, Red Wine - Shallot Reduction
More about La Piquette
Chez Billy Sud image

 

Chez Billy Sud

1039 31st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$38.00
allen brothers strip steak, frites, bearnaise
More about Chez Billy Sud
Bistro Cacao image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites_Dinner$28.00
Grilled New York Strip Steak, Caramelized Shallots, Red Wine Jus, Pommes Frites
More about Bistro Cacao
Moreland's Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moreland's Tavern

5501 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion,
buttermilk ranch, brioche
Rainbow Beet Salad$13.00
fennel, carrots, arugula, goat cheese, herb vinaigrette
Wings$13.00
buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing
More about Moreland's Tavern

