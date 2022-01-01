Steak frites in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve steak frites
Shilling Canning Company
360 Water Street SE, Washington
|Wood Roasted Steak Frites
|$37.00
bavette, thick cut fries, salad & garden chimichurri
Bistro Du Jour
99 District Square SW, Wasington
|Cheeseburger L’americaine
|$19.00
Double Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, French Fries
|Americain
|$15.00
Eggs Any Style, Croissant, Bacon, Crispy Fingerlings
|Gougeres
|$8.00
Warm Cheese Puffs, Gruyere
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Canard Rotie
|$34.00
Roasted Duck Breast, Sautèed Kale, Shallots, Pomme Purée
|Duck Confit
|$34.00
Duck Leg, "DuPuy Lentils"
|Steak + Frites
|$30.00
Steak + Frites, Pan Seared Beef Sirloin, Red Wine - Shallot Reduction
Chez Billy Sud
1039 31st St NW, Washington
|Steak Frites
|$38.00
allen brothers strip steak, frites, bearnaise
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Steak Frites_Dinner
|$28.00
Grilled New York Strip Steak, Caramelized Shallots, Red Wine Jus, Pommes Frites
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moreland's Tavern
5501 14th St NW, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion,
buttermilk ranch, brioche
|Rainbow Beet Salad
|$13.00
fennel, carrots, arugula, goat cheese, herb vinaigrette
|Wings
|$13.00
buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing