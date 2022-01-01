Steak quesadillas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Skirt Steak Quesadilla
|$10.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers.
Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Bandit Taco
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Skirt Steak Quesadilla
|$10.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Steak Quesadilla
|$8.99
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Flank Steak Quesadilla
|$6.50
Peppers & onions, cheddar, salsa, sour cream.
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Agua Steak Quesadilla
|$15.00
flour tortilla, steak, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema