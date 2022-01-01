Steak salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Steak & Asparagus Salad
|$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Steak & Blue Salad
|$18.00
Grilled steak, mixed greens, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, mustard vinaigrette
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Steak & Asparagus Salad
|$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Steak & Asparagus Salad
|$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Steak house Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Romaine Hearts, Mixed Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Chef Geoff's
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Loaded Steak Salad
|$25.00
romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, potato, egg, blue cheese, cheddar, peppers, onions, cg ranch
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Steak & Asparagus Salad
|$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Steak & Barley Salad
|$9.35
mixed greens, garlic steak, toasted barley,
golden raisins, tomatoes, feta, sunflower
seeds, balsamic vinaigrette.
|Blackened Steak Salad (gf)
|$9.35
Cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, peppers, mesclun greens, ranch.
|Mexican Steak Salad
|$9.35
Black beans, romaine, corn, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, red onion, poblano vinaigrette.
More about Mochica Express & Chifa DC
Mochica Express & Chifa DC
919 18th Street Northwest, Washington
|STEAK FRESCA SALAD
|$13.00
Panca Marinated Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Cucumber (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing)
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Steak & Asparagus Salad
|$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Chef Geoff's
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Loaded Steak Salad
|$25.00
romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, potato, egg, blue cheese, peppercorn dressing
More about Walters Sports Bar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
|Southwestern Steak Salad
|$20.00
Mixed greens, grilled corn, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Vegan Sesame Grilled Steak Salad
|$15.75
Sesame Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Grated Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Grilled Steak Strips Topped With Roasted Sesame Seeds & A Side Of Ginger Carrot Dressing