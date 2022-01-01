Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Asparagus Salad$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Busboys and Poets
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Blue Salad$18.00
Grilled steak, mixed greens, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, mustard vinaigrette
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Asparagus Salad$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Asparagus Salad$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Busboys and Poets
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak house Salad$14.00
Grilled Romaine Hearts, Mixed Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Steak Salad$25.00
romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, potato, egg, blue cheese, cheddar, peppers, onions, cg ranch
More about Chef Geoff's
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Asparagus Salad$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak & Barley Salad$9.35
mixed greens, garlic steak, toasted barley,
golden raisins, tomatoes, feta, sunflower
seeds, balsamic vinaigrette.
Blackened Steak Salad (gf)$9.35
Cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, peppers, mesclun greens, ranch.
Mexican Steak Salad$9.35
Black beans, romaine, corn, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, red onion, poblano vinaigrette.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

Mochica Express & Chifa DC

919 18th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK FRESCA SALAD$13.00
Panca Marinated Grilled Steak, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Cucumber (Olive Oil and Lime Dressing)
More about Mochica Express & Chifa DC
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$24.00
More about Mi Casa
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Asparagus Salad$22.00
Sirloin steak, baby kale, fingerling potato, tomato, caramelized onion, cucumbers, gorgonzola cheese, yuzu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free Friendly)
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Onions
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Steak Salad$25.00
romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumbers, potato, egg, blue cheese, peppercorn dressing
More about Chef Geoff's
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Steak Salad$20.00
Mixed greens, grilled corn, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
More about Walters Sports Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Sesame Grilled Steak Salad$15.75
Sesame Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Grated Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Grilled Steak Strips Topped With Roasted Sesame Seeds & A Side Of Ginger Carrot Dressing
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Fruit Tarts

Lasagna

Nachos

Carrot Cake

Rice Bowls

Caesar Salad

Pies

Vegetable Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston