Steak sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
224 7th St SE, Washington
|PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH
|$15.00
Provolone, caramelized onion, horseradish chantilly,
hoagie roll
More about CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen
CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen
140 M Street, NE, Washington
|Steak Sandwich
|$26.00
grilled dry aged Roseda Farms flat iron, roasted lemon garlic banana peppers, garlic thyme onions, housemade mayo, melted provolone cheese on buttered toasted ciabatta
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$7.95
Mesclun greens, marinated tomatoes, muenster cheese, red pepper mayo, ciabatta.
More about Honeymoon Chicken - Petworth DC
Honeymoon Chicken - Petworth DC
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich*
|$14.00
Fall/ Winter special - breaded and fried strip steak(beef), cheddar cheese, spicy pickles, slaw, ranch, hot honey, toasted bun.
More about Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Steak & Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Rib-eye steak, egg, garlic aioli on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
More about Bistro Cacao
SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Bistro Cacao
316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Sandwich au Steak
|$21.00
Grilled Strip Loin, Roquefort Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Herb Aioli, French Fries
|New York Steak Sandwich
|$21.00
Strip Loin, Havarti Cheese, Andy Boy Romaine Heart, Tomatoes, Herb Aioli, French Fries