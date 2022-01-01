Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Roast Beef image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH$15.00
Provolone, caramelized onion, horseradish chantilly,
hoagie roll
More about Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
CR NoMa image

 

CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen

140 M Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$26.00
grilled dry aged Roseda Farms flat iron, roasted lemon garlic banana peppers, garlic thyme onions, housemade mayo, melted provolone cheese on buttered toasted ciabatta
More about CR NoMa - Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Sandwich$7.95
Mesclun greens, marinated tomatoes, muenster cheese, red pepper mayo, ciabatta.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken - Petworth DC

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich*$14.00
Fall/ Winter special - breaded and fried strip steak(beef), cheddar cheese, spicy pickles, slaw, ranch, hot honey, toasted bun.
More about Honeymoon Chicken - Petworth DC
Steak & egg image

 

Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak & Egg Sandwich$9.50
Rib-eye steak, egg, garlic aioli on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
More about Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandwich au Steak$21.00
Grilled Strip Loin, Roquefort Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Herb Aioli, French Fries
New York Steak Sandwich$21.00
Strip Loin, Havarti Cheese, Andy Boy Romaine Heart, Tomatoes, Herb Aioli, French Fries
More about Bistro Cacao

