Steak tacos in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve steak tacos

Skirt Steak Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
Skirt Steak Taco image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak Taco$4.25
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco
Steak Taco image

 

Midtown Center DC

1152 15th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco$13.99
steak tender medallions, roasted corn + red pepper, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, cilantro, romaine, jalapeno caesar
More about Midtown Center DC
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos$8.95
salsa roja, salsa verde, rice & beans, lime
More about W&C Dining
Roy Boys image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$4.00
Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side
More about Roy Boys
Moreland's Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moreland's Tavern

5501 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tacos (2)$10.00
onions, slaw, sriracha vinaigrette, mozzarella
More about Moreland's Tavern

