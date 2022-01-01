Steak tacos in Washington
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.25
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes
on corn tortilla.
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Skirt Steak Taco
|$4.25
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Midtown Center DC
1152 15th Street NW, Washington
|Steak Taco
|$13.99
steak tender medallions, roasted corn + red pepper, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, lime squeeze, tortilla chips, cilantro, romaine, jalapeno caesar
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Chipotle Skirt Steak Tacos
|$8.95
salsa roja, salsa verde, rice & beans, lime
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Roy Boys
2108 8th St NW, Washington
|CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)
|$4.00
Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side