Steamed dumplings in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Steamed Meat Dumpling (4)
|$6.95
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Steamed Shrimp Dumpling
|$9.00
Shrimp, chicken, shiitake mushrooms, carrot, ginger-lime cream. 3 pcs.
Mr.Chens
3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington
|Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
|$8.98
|Steamed Dumplings
|$8.98
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Steamed Dumplings - Chicken
|$11.50
Chicken Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
|Steamed Dumplings - Pork
|$11.50
Pork Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
|Steamed Dumplings - Vegetable
|$11.50
Vegetable Dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.