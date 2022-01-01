Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve steamed rice

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed White Rice$1.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed White Rice$4.99
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (8736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Steamed Jasmine Rice$3.25
Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl$12.25
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers.
Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
Steamed Jasmine Rice Bowl$12.25
Steamed Jasmine Rice served with your protein of choice and a fresh crudité of beansprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, and cucumbers.
Served with Sprig and Sprout Sauce.
More about Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of Steamed Rice$1.50
Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter$4.00
Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter$4.00
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice w/ Furikake Butter$4.00
Side of Steamed Rice$1.50
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Consumer pic

 

Hanumanh

1604 7th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steamed Rice$3.00
More about Hanumanh

