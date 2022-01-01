Stew in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve stew
Tsehay Ethiopian Restaurant and Bar
3630 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington
|YE BEG WE´T (RED LAMB STEW)
|$17.99
Lamb slow cooked in homemade red chili stew and house special spices.
Mecho's Dominican Kitchen
2450 Market St. NE, Washington DC
|Chicken Empanada
|$2.50
|Stewed Beef Bandera
|$13.50
|Cheese Empanada
|$2.50
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Spinach Dip
|$11.00
Creamy Spinach Served with Tortilla Chips ***Add Fresh Jumbo Lump Spiced Crab Meat +5.00
|Blackened Chicken Linguine Pasta
|$22.00
Blackened Chicken Topped Over Linguine Noodles with Peppers & Mushrooms Cooked in a Spicy Cream Creole Sauce
|Creole Wings
|$15.00
Spicy Wings Marinated in Creole Herb Seasoning: Chargrilled or Fried Golden Brown Served with our Special Creole Dipping Sauce or Tossed in Jambalaya or Honey Hot Flavor