Sticky buns in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve sticky buns
Call Your Mother-Logan Circle
1471 P Street NW, Washington
|Apple Sticky Bun
|$6.00
Available weekends only! Gooey Cinnamon, Apple and Pecan stuffed Sticky Bun. *item contains Tree Nuts
Call Your Mother Deli - West End
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington DC
|Apple Sticky Bun
|$6.00
Call Your Mother Deli - PARK VIEW LOCATION
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC
|Apple Sticky Bun
|$6.00
Call Your Mother - Georgetown
3428 O St NW, Washington
|Apple Sticky Bun
|$6.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Sticky Bun
|$4.25
Available Sat-Sun
|Two Sticky Buns (Bake at Home)
|$8.00
|Cream Cheese Sticky Bun
|$4.25